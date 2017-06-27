Burglary and car thefts in Ratton

Sussex Police is investigating a burglary and thefts from vehicles in Ratton which occurred overnight on Thursday and Friday last week (June 22 and 23).

Intruders entered a detached house in Ratton Drive between 11pm and 5am to steal cash and jewellery while the occupants were sleeping upstairs, according to a police spokesperson.

In Upper Ratton Drive the same night a Mercedes-Benz car and a white van parked on a drive were entered and loose change was stolen, police said.

At another property in the same road a parked car was broken into, with thieves taking a car manual.

Chairman of the Old Ratton Residents’ Association Mark Thornton posted on the group’s website “It is very easy to feel we live in a safe haven here but without intending to alarm people the reality is we could be targeted by thieves.”

It is not known if the incidents are linked, according to police.

Mr Thornton posted, “With temperatures as they have been lately, it is easy to forget windows are open. My message is to be vigilant and take security measures to protect your property and possessions all year round.”

Police are asking anyone with any information to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or phone 101, quoting serial 170 of 23/06.