Burglars steal fireworks from Eastbourne storage unit

Thousands of pounds worth of fireworks have been stolen from an Eastbourne storage facility in what police believe may have been a carefully planned burglary.

Officers are now seeking witnesses or any information concerning the theft, which occurred at ESK in Courtlands Road, Eastbourne, between 9pm and midnight on Tuesday (January 24).

It is believed two intruders were responsible, targeting Spook-branded fireworks after breaking into the unit.

PC James Gardner, of the Eastbourne neighbourhood response team, said: “This was almost certainly a carefully planned and targeted theft.

“The quantity of fireworks stored at ESK would suggest that a reasonably large vehicle was used to transport them , and it would have taken several hours to move the fireworks from the premises.”

Anyone who was in Courtlands Road at the relevant time and who recalls seeing any suspicious people, vehicles or activity; anyone who knows where the fireworks may have been offered for sale or indeed anyone with any information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting serial 255 of 25/01.

They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or phone 101.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.