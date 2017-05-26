Bumper crowd anticipated at the Eastbourne Sunshine Carnival

The Eastbourne Sunshine Carnival takes place tomorrow (Saturday, May 27) with organisers expecting thousands of spectators to line the seafront route of the parade.

Proceedings kick off at 2pm from the Western Lawns with the procession working its way along the seafront to Princes Park. The theme this year is Our Community – Our World.

More than 60 floats, walking processions, musical bands and vintage vehicles are due to take part alongside 2,000 participants. As well as this year’s earlier start for the procession, a number of fixed entertainment spots have been introduced to get the crowd into the carnival-mood from 1pm. These will be at the RNLI Museum turn-off, the Bandstand, the seaward end of Terminus Road, the pier, the corner by The Langham Hotel, slopes down from the Redoubt and near the Fishermen’s Club.

The event raises thousands of pounds for local charities with money also going to next year’s carnival.