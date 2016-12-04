Building society’s Christmas event

Yorkshire Building Society is asking the people of Eastbourne to give the gift of time this Christmas for its Marie Curie fundraisier.

The society’s Hour of Need campaign was launched in 2014 with the original aim of raising £500,000 by the end of December 2016. Thanks to the strength of support this was reached early with the society now more than doubling this figure, with the current total standing at more than £1million.

Every £20 raised funds one hour of Marie Curie nursing care and customers and colleagues at the Yorkshire Building Society branch in Eastbourne have so far funded 34 hours of care by contributing £695 to the campaign.

The Terminus Road branch will be hosting a Christmas party event on December 5. People can show their support for Marie Curie and spread a little festive cheer by buying a set of the charity’s stylish Christmas tree decorations with all proceeds supporting the Hour of Need campaign. The branch is also hosting a cake sale on the day and a lucky dip competition.

If you would like to make a donation in support of the Hour of Need campaign, visit www.justgiving.com/hourofneed. If you or your family is affected by terminal illness and looking for support, you can call the free confidential Marie Curie Support Line on 0800 090 2309.