Broadband issues across East Sussex

Customers are experiencing broadband and telephone issues across East Sussex.

The issues are affecting Sky, Talk Talk, and BT users who may not be able to get online or make or receive phone calls.

Areas affected include Eastbourne, Hastings, Bexhill, Battle, Seaford, and Newhaven.

Sky said this morning on its Help Team Twitter account: “Due to extent of the damage, engineers are still working on repairs. Sorry for any inconvenience.

“Engineers have located seven separate breaks in the fibre cables and are working to repair damage as quickly as possible.”

According to Sky, the full list of areas affected is: Baldslow, Battle, Beckley, Bexhill, Brede, Brightling, Brookland, Castleham, Cooden, Crowhurst, Guestling, Hastings, Iden, Lydd, Ninfield, Northiam, New Romney, Peasmarsh, Rye, Sedlescombe, Staplecross, Wittersham, Eastbourne, Hampden Park, Alfriston, Newhaven, Peacehaven, Polegate, Pevensey Marina, Pevensey, Seaford, and East Dean.

More information as we get it.