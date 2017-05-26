Brits unknowingly breaking law on road

One in four motorists admit to regularly ‘taking risks’ on the road, a study has found.

Researchers found millions of drivers flout laws whilst behind the wheel, with speeding still the most common issue.

Almost half of the 2,000 motorists who took part in the study admitted regularly exceeding the 70mph motorway speed limit.

A quarter said they often set off on a journey without wearing a seatbelt.

A third of those polled are guilty of the less serious offence of having a dirty number plate and 11 per cent have smoked in a car with a passenger under the age of 18 in the car.

Using the car horn as a display of frustration is a common offence for 61 per cent of people.

And using the horn outside the legal hours of use – 10.30pm to 7am – is also a common misdemeanour.

Six out of ten confessed they had no idea it was illegal to drench a pedestrian with water from a rain-soaked road, but one in four have deliberately driven fast through a puddle to do so.

Just under half of those polled have got out of the car when stopped on a single yellow line, without realising they were breaking the law.

It also emerged 64 per cent of drivers have been involved in an accident.

David Carter of Accident Advice Helpline, which carried out the research, said: “Laws are in place to help protect drivers and other road users so when you flaunt a law you are putting both yourself and others in danger.

“It’s worrying the number of people who take risks when on the road as being more careful and abiding by laws can help prevent accidents.”