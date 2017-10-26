‘Bridge Demon’ Sue celebrates her 105th birthday

Sue Cusack, a resident at Sunrise of Eastbourne on Upper King’s Road, was joined by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to celebrate her 105th birthday.

Sue was born in 1912 and raised in a small village in Berkshire, attending St. Mary’s School in Thatcham She has lived in countries all over the globe, including in London, India, Burma, Italian Somaliland and Kenya. She began her career in the medical field, working as a dedicated nurse at Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps.

In addition to her passionate work-ethic and expertise as a nurse, Sue has many other talents, and continues to be a brilliant bridge player, winning the nickname of ‘Bridge Demon’. When asked the secret to her long life, Sue said, “Not eating green vegetables and always having a little bit of whatever you want!”