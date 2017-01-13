Bricklaying champion receives sponsorship

Sussex Downs College’s regional brick layer champion Steve Tate has received £800 in sponsorship from Eastbourne Homes to help him progress in the Guild of Bricklayers and Skill Build competitions.

Steven, 18, from Eastbourne, won both the regional brick layer competitions he competed in last year, and is aiming to achieve the same result this year and progress onwards and upwards.

Steven’s outstanding performance caught the attention of Paul Boast from Eastbourne Homes. The company works frequently with the college around construction, including putting 30 students through the Construction Skills Certificate Scheme training.

Paul said it is important to invest in talented students, and said, “I work within a project within Eastbourne Borough Council which puts on various projects and we take a percentage of that available money and make sure that young people get the best education, training and jobs.”

The generous £800 sponsorship was donated to Steven at the college last month (December) by Paul Boast.

Steven said he was delighted to be chosen to represent Sussex Downs College in the regional competitions and added. “You don’t usually get the chance to represent your college like this, so it’s fantastic to have this opportunity.”