BREAKING: Young man rushed to hospital after Eastbourne ‘stabbing’

Police are currently at the scene
Police and emergency services are currently in Eastbourne town centre where a young man is believed to have been injured with a knife.

Lushington Lane is currently cordoned off and there are a number of police officers in the area.

Eyewitnesses say they believe a teenage boy has been injured with a knife and been taken to hospital.

Police would only confirm that a ‘violent crime’ had taken place this evening (Monday, October 30).