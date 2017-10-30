BREAKING: Young man rushed to hospital after Eastbourne ‘stabbing’

Police and emergency services are currently in Eastbourne town centre where a young man is believed to have been injured with a knife.
Lushington Lane is currently cordoned off and there are a number of police officers in the area.
Eyewitnesses say they believe a teenage boy has been injured with a knife and been taken to hospital.
Police would only confirm that a ‘violent crime’ had taken place this evening (Monday, October 30).
Almost Done!
Registering with Eastbourne Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.