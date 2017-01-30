BREAKING: Woman dies after Old Town collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian died in a road collision in Eastbourne.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Victoria Drive at 10.08am on Friday (January 27).

The pedestrian, a 69-year-old local woman, was flown to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by Sussex Air Ambulance having suffered a significant head injury.

Sadly, she died on Saturday (January 28).

The driver of the blue Vauxhall Zafira, a 46-year-old woman also local to the area, was uninjured but shocked.

Sergeant Richard Hornsey, from the serious collision investigation unit, said, “We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened to get in touch.

“Anyone with information can email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Tristar.”