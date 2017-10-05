BREAKING: Woman dies after collision on Eastbourne seafront

A woman has sadly died following a collision outside the Grand Hotel in Eastbourne.

Police say the 75-year-old, from Seaford, had been driving a silver Saab 9-3 which collided with four parked cars on the B2103 King Edward Parade at about 10.08am.

She was taken by air ambulance to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where she tragically died from her injuries, said a spokesperson for Sussex Police. No one else was involved in the collision.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online at www.sussex.police.uk/rtcappealresponse or phone 101, quoting Operation Burford.