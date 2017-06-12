BREAKING: Woman attacked in Eastbourne

Police in Eastbourne have just revealed officers are investigating after a 22-year-old woman reported being repeatedly attacked by a man as she walked along Upperton Road at around 11pm on Friday May 19.

The assaults began near traffic lights at the junction of the A2040 The Avenue and A2270 Upperton Road and continued as the woman made her way to a bus stop further along Upperton Road, opposite its junction with Ocklynge Road.

During the incident the victim was left with a bloodied nose and scratches.

She later attended hospital for treatment.

Police say her attacker is known to her.

He was described as white, 5’7”, of skinny build, star tattoos on both arms, clean shaven and with short straight brown hair. He was wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans with holed knees and possibly red trainers.

Detective Constable Julian Harris, of the Eastbourne Safeguarding and Investigations Unit, said, “We are keen to talk to anyone who may have seen or heard anything as this woman was being attacked.

“In particular, we believe a middle-aged woman stopped to ask the victim if she was alright, and it would help our enquiries if she was able to come forward.”

Anyone able to help with information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or phone 101, quoting serial 1381`of 03/06.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, www.crimestoppers-uk.org.