BREAKING: Update on Eastbourne stabbing

Police have revealed more details after a man was stabbed in Eastbourne town centre at the weekend.

Officers were called at around 11.35am on Sunday (May 7) following reports that a man had been stabbed in Longstone Road Eastbourne.

SUS-170805-095519001

The area at the rear of the Arndale Centre close to the car park was cordoned off while forensic officers carriedout investigations.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said offficers searched the area and came across a 32-year-old man in Langney Road who had suffered a stab wound to his right arm.

The man, who police say is local to the area, was taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital and received a number of stitches before being discharged later in the day.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened is asked to call police on 101 quoting serial 499 of 07/05. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Photo by Dan Jessup.