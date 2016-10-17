BREAKING UPDATE: Man found dead after house fire in Eastbourne

A man has died after a house fire in Eastbourne in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Police say shortly after 1am emergency services were called to Chiltern Close where the first floor of a detached property was found to be on fire.

Once able to enter the building, firefighters and police found the body of a man, who was believed to be the sole occupant.

There were no other casualties.

A joint investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Sussex Police.

Photos by Dan Jessup.