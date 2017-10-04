BREAKING: Two new shops to take over empty BHS store in Eastbourne

Two new retailers are to open in the former BHS unit in Eastbourne’s Arndale Centre.

Homeware and household store Wilko and shoe retailer Deichmann have signed leases.

Wilko, the hugely popular high street chain store, is expected to open in early 2018 after extensive refurbishment work is completed on the unit that is one of the largest in the existing centre.

It has more than 400 stores in the UK – including one at Sovereign Harbour – selling a variety of homeware, houseware, garden and DIY products.

In addition, Europe’s biggest shoe retailer, Deichmann, will also open a store early next year.

The Deichmann group began in Germany over 100 years ago and opened its first store in the UK in 2001.

Deichmann’s aim is to marry fashion with quality and affordability, using a convenient ‘rack-room’ (help yourself) style shop layout to keep its margins low and pass savings onto the customer.

Eastbourne Arndale Centre manager Bill Plumridge said, “We are delighted to announce these important new signings for the centre.

“Since BHS closed last year, customers have been keen to find out which retailers would be occupying the space.

“Wilko’s is a fantastic household name and, in fact, was one of the most popular requests when we carried out research about what people would like to see in the centre.

“Deichmann has a great reputation for quality fashion shoes so will be a welcome addition to Eastbourne.”