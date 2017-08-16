BREAKING: Two lorries collide at A27 petrol station

Two lorries have collided at a petrol station this morning (Wednesday).
There are long tailbacks in each direction around the scene on the A27 at Selmeston.
Two HGVs are believed to have been in a collision with one hitting the Selmeston Service Station head on, say passers-by.
Drivers are being warned to avoid the area.
Emergency services are at the scene but it is not yet known if there anyone has been injured.
Almost Done!
Registering with Eastbourne Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.