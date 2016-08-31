BREAKING: Seventh restaurant to open in Eastbourne’s Arndale

An Italian restaurant chain has announced it will open an eatery in the Arndale extension.

Casual dining restaurant chain Ask Italian has signed a deal with the owners of the Arndale Centre, Legal and General, to open when the new extension is built.

Ask Italian SUS-160831-132328001

A spokesperson said, “Ask Italian is the latest restaurant signing to be announced for the £85 million extension to the Eastbourne Arndale Centre.

“The restaurant will be situated on the first floor of the 170,000 sq ft scheme, alongside the entrance to the new nine-screen cinema that will be operated by Cineworld.

“Ask will join Nando’s, Byron, Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito on the same floor while Wagamama and Carluccio’s will be located on the ground floor.

Neil Crawford, the head of retail and leisure development for Legal & General Property, said, “This is yet another quality restaurant signing, and very good news for the scheme.”

Work is now complete on the first £2 million phase of the extension to create a contemporary glass atrium at the centre’s west entrance, nearest Banker’s Corner, and upgrade nearby shop fronts and facades to be in keeping with the style of the new extension.

Ask, which stands for Authentic Sicilian Kitchen, has in 120 locations in the UK and the chain was founded by brothers Adam and Samuel Kaye in 1993.

