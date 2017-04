Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious collision in Eastbourne town centre today.

Paramedics, police and firefighters were called to South Street around 11am and are treating a person with serious injuries.

The scene in South Street, photo by Ryan Standen

South Street from the war memorial to the junction with Gildredge Road is closed.

More information to come.

Photos by Ryan Standen and Ginny Sanderson