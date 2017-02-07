BREAKING: Princes Park cafe opening delayed after uni deal chaos

The opening of the newly refurbished cafe in Princes Park has been hit by a delay after the operator pulled out.

The eatery was due to open in the spring with hospitality students from the University of Brighton running it.

Building and improvement works at Princes Park, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170123-115014008

Rumours were rife that the uni had pulled out of the project and Eastbourne council insisted it was still on. But this week it was revealed the deal had fallen through.

A council source said, “The University of Brighton will not be running the cafe as it cannot currently commit and wants to defer a decision until the new financial year.

“This is not acceptable to the council so we have politely said ‘no thanks’.

“However there is always a Plan B and another company, experienced in running a cafe, is eager to move into the cafe soon.”

The University of Brighton has not commented on the decision.