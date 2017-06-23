BREAKING: Police say woman’s death at Cuckmere Haven was ‘tragic accident’

Police have said inquiries into the death of a woman at Cuckmere Haven yesterday (Thursday) indicate it was a tragic accident.

Emergency services were called to reports a person had fallen from a cliff at Seven Sisters Country Park at around 2pm.

According to police, the body of a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was found at the foot of the cliff.

Sussex Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Emma Brice, District Commander for the area, said, “While we cannot speculate exactly how the woman died, early enquiries suggest this was a tragic accident.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses as part of the investigation, however the full circumstances will be subject to an inquest and we will not be releasing any further information at this stage.

“The coroner for East Sussex has been informed and we are currently making attempts to notify the next of kin.”

Inspector John Adams, of the East Sussex Neighbourhood Response Team, added, “We’d like to remind people to take care around cliff tops and stay well away from the edge, especially in light of the incidents at Seaford Head on Wednesday and Thursday.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the woman’s death occurred as a result of an erosion to the cliff and it is in no way connected to the Seaford Head incidents.”

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online quoting serial 768 of 22/06.

The Coastguard has reported three cliff falls to have taken place at Seaford Head this week, with thousands of tons of chalk crumbling onto the beach below.

However, police say the woman’s death is not related to these incidents.