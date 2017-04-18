BREAKING: Police investigate Eastbourne sex assault

Police are investigating the sexual assault of a woman in Eastbourne.

Details have just been released about the incident.

The area was cordoned off on Friday morning as forensic officers looked for evidence.

Police say the attack occurred around 10.30pm in Stables Lane, off Mark Lane on Thursday (April 13).

The offender is described as a white man, in his late 20s to early 30s, 5’ 9”, of average build with dark hair and wearing a light-coloured polo shirt, dark jeans and casual shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting serial 53 of 14/04.