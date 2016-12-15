BREAKING NEWS: Southern crisis talks end with no deal

Crisis talks to end a dispute crippling Southern services have ended without a deal in place.

A 48-hour strike by train drivers’ union ASLEF started on Tuesday, which led rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway to cancel all Southern services.

A third day of strike action is planned for tomorrow (Friday), although talks were held between the two sides yesterday and today.

But GTR confirmed that talks have ended without an agreement.

Nick Brown, chief operating officer of GTR, Southern’s parent, said: “We’re deeply disappointed, as our passengers will be, that ASLEF has been unable to accept our proposals and we have been cannot find a way forward to end this dispute with the drivers’ union at this stage.

“We’re sincerely sorry that commuters work and family lives are being punished with this unjustified and unprecetented industrial action.

“The unions must stop the pain and suffering blighting passengers and commerce.

“We will continue with our plans to modernise our railway and the services we offer customers.

“We urge the union to think again and work with us and move forward together. Our door remains open.”

More to follow.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.