BREAKING NEWS: Seafront landmark refurbishment stopped suddenly

The multi-million pound refurbishment of a seafront hotel has stopped suddenly and it is being put up for sale.

The 46-bedroom Chatsworth Hotel was bought in 2015 by Luxury Hotel Partners Ltd, and a massive conversion got underway to turn it into a boutique hotel with individual suites.

The aim was to attract visitors from London and a high quality signature restaurant was also believed to be included in the plans.

Up until the start of December, contractors were working at the seafront landmark hotel and the website said it would open in early 2017.

But in between the Christmas and New Year break group operations manager Andrew Coy said the hotel’s owners “have decided not to proceed any further with the refurbishment and will be selling the building”.

No further details have been forthcoming but a spokesperson at the hotel told the Herald that work had stopped and the Edwardian building would soon be back on the market.

The iconic building was once owned by Eastbourne businessman and pier owner Abid Gulzar and was put on the market with a £2.75million price tag in 2014.

Eastbourne Hospitality, the hotels’ association, said it was disappointed at the news.

Chair Dave Brachtvogel said, “If the refurbishment is stopped that is not going to be good for the town. High quality rooms are needed in Eastbourne and the refurbishment was going to comply with that. Eastbourne Hospitality was excited and looking forward to the outcome.”