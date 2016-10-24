BREAKING NEWS: One of UK’s top clothing chains signs up for new Arndale

One of the UK’s top lifestyle clothing and accessories chains is coming to Eastbourne.

FatFace, set up in 1988, is the latest signing to be announced for the £85 million extension to the Eastbourne Arndale Centre.

Started by two young Brits who wanted to sell t-shirts to fund their skiing lifestyle, FatFace now has more than 200 stores in the UK including Lewes and Brighton.

Neil Crawford, head of retail & leisure development, LGIM Real Assets, said, “This is fantastic news for Eastbourne.

“FatFace is a brand we’ve often been asked about so I’m delighted that we can announce they will be coming to Eastbourne.”

Other signings for the extension so far are H&M, Next, Cineworld and restaurants Nando’s, Byron, Wagamama, Carluccio’s, Frankie & Benny, Chiquito and Ask Italian.

The new 170,000 sq ft scheme, that includes the demolition of buildings west of the Centre along Terminus Road, will bring an additional 22 new retail units, approximately 300 extra car parking spaces, seven restaurants and a nine-screen cinema to Eastbourne.

It is expected to create approximately 800 retail and catering jobs.