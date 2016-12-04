BREAKING NEWS: Man stabbed on Eastbourne seafront

A man is recovering in hospital with stab wounds after an attack on Eastbourne seafront on Friday night (December 2).

The incident took place by the pier at around 9.30pm, the Herald was told by a source.

Today (Sunday, December 4), Sussex Police confirmed that a man was stabbed on Friday night but no further details have been released as yet.

