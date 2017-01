A blaze has broken out on allotments near St Thomas a Becket School this afternoon (Thursday, January 19).

Two fire engines and police vans were called to the fire in Tutts Barn Lane at around 4.19pm.

Billowing smoke could be seen across Eastbourne.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said a fire is currently being tackled in a shed and firefighters are using foam and a jet.

A spokesperson for the service said an electrical cable is involved and firefighters are waiting for UK Power to attend.