BREAKING NEWS: Fire in Alfriston damages house

Three fire crews were called to a garden shed fire in North Street, Alfriston this afternoon, which began to spread to a house.

Seaford and Eastbourne crews tackled the fire, with Newhaven firefighters also briefly called in at around 12.15pm, East Sussex Fire and Rescue confirmed.

The fire is now out, but damage has been caused to the house roof, and the kitchen and utility room windows have had to be boarded up, a fire service spokesperson said.

