BREAKING NEWS: Fire engines and police attend incident in town centre

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in Susans Road.

Two fire engines, four police cars and an ambulance are currently at the scene, outside Tommy’s Kebab House.

Scene of fire in Susans Road SUS-161024-142355001

East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called out at 1.26pm today (Monday, October 24). Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said, “Firefighters from Eastbourne, Seaford and Hailsham were called out at 1.26pm to reports of a fire in the kitchen of a takeaway.

“Crews used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel.

“The fire is now believed to be out but further checks are being carried out to ensure this is the case.”

Photo by Dan Jessup.