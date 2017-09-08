BREAKING NEWS: Eastbourne Arndale Centre’s new name revealed

The Eastbourne Arndale Centre is to get a new name.

It will be known as The Beacon when the multi-million pound extension to the shopping complex opens in the run up to Christmas 2018.

The Beacon logo SUS-170709-113517001

The Herald can exclusively reveal the new logo for the centre.

The new name was chosen following months of consultation with various groups and organisations with people of all ages.

Arndale Centre bosses say that now is the time to reveal the new name as the foundations for the new extension have been laid and the steel structure can be seen appearing on the corner of Terminus Road and Gildredge Road and further along Terminus Road in the bus precinct.

Officials say the new name represents a beacon of hope and new light and reflects the growing stature of the town in attracting new investments.

It marks the end of 37 years of the centre being known as the Arndale.