Search

BREAKING NEWS: Children quizzed by Eastbourne police over inappropriate behaviour

Breaking News Banner SUS-150623-132859001
Breaking News Banner SUS-150623-132859001

Police in Eastbourne are investigating allegations of inappropriate behaviour between children.

The Herald understands several young people have been spoken to by specially trained officers.

A spokesperson at Sussex Police said, “In July 2017 we received information of alleged recent inappropriate behaviour between children.

“We are working with East Sussex Chidrens’ Services to investigate and establish the full circumstances.

“All necessary safeguarding action has been taken to support children and families involved. “

The spokesperson said that no arrests have been made at this time.