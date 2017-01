A high street chain is opening a store at the Crumbles Retail Park in Sovereign Harbour.

Wilko, which sells reasonably priced homeware and household goods, will open a shop at the old site of Brantano.

The shoe retailer closed its store on December 24 after the firm was put into administration earlier last year.

Wilko is one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers, with more than 380 stores across the country and four million customers each week.