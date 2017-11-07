BREAKING: New shop has signs up for Arndale Centre extension

A new retailer has signed up to join the £85 million extension to the town’s Arndale Centre.

Footwear retailer Schuh will take a unit over two floors in the 170,000 sq ft extension which is being funded by Arndale Centre owners Legal & General.

The latest letting means that 70 per cent of the scheme is already pre-let with Schuh joining Cineworld, Next, H & M, FatFace, New Look, Nando’s, Carluccio’s, Wagamama, Byron, Chiquito, Frankie & Benny’s and Ask Italian.

Neil Crawford, head of retail & leisure development for LGIM Real Assets, said, “The Arndale Centre is set to transform the retail and leisure experience in Eastbourne and we are pleased with the pace that construction work is progressing.

“This new letting to Schuh demonstrates the strength of the centre as a retail destination as the scheme is now 70% pre-let.”

Work on the extension is being carried out by construction group Kier, which began work on site in January.

The extension will bring an additional 22 units, seven restaurants and a nine-screen cinema to Eastbourne. Two time-lapse cameras are recording the development.