BREAKING: New contract for Princes Park café

After a rocky few months, it has been announced the café in Princes Park is finally set to open.

According to the council, the eatery will now open in May and is called The Boathouse.

This comes following weeks of delays after a deal with the University of Brighton fell through in February.

But the council has now said it has arranged a new deal with JAZZCO Group (UK) Limited, which is based in Prideaux Road.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “The council has completed a 20-year lease with JAZZCO Group (UK) Limited to operate the Princes Park café.

“The café, which will be called The Boathouse, will undergo an internal fit-out before opening in May.

“Princes Park has benefited from a range of recent improvements including the creation of a central plaza, pedestrian link to the seafront, new entrance and zebra crossing, and café refurbishment.”