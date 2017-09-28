BREAKING: Neon Noel set to return this Christmas

Neon Noel, the spectacular light show in Eastbourne in the run-up to Christmas, will go ahead this year after an eleventh hour rescue package.

Arndale Centre owners Legal & General have stepped in to pay for the show after it was initially scrapped because of a lack of cash.

Christina Ewbank at the Chamber of Commerce has thanked Legal & General and fund manager Andrew Rice on behalf of retailers for the generous offer.

“Legal and General has rescued Neon Noel,” said Ms Ewbank.

“We were not able to raise funds for Neon Noel or other activities which bring visitors to the town centre in the crucial run up to Christmas.

“The company’s generosity has allowed us to re-introduce this amazing light show at the last minute so we can give shoppers a reason to come into town and stay to do their Christmas shopping.”

The light show will run for three weekends at 4.30pm, 5.30pm and 6.30pm each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from December 1-17.

Stagecoach will run an Eastbourne Vintage Bus during Neon Noel linking the Town Hall and Arndale Centre. The Christmas Market will also be on between the two entrances to the Arndale from Bankers Corner to Bolton Road from 10am-6pm Saturday-Sunday December 8-17.

Photo by Artemi Photography