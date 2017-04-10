BREAKING: Man seriously ill after gang attack in Eastbourne

A Polish man has been left with serious head injuries after being attacked by a gang in Eastbourne town centre at the weekend.

The attack on the man, who is in his 40s, happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police have launched an investigation after the man suffered what police say was serious head and abdominal injuries.

He was assaulted, say police, by a group of people in the Langney Road area.

Officers attended shortly after 5am after paramedics responded to a call to help the man.

The air ambulance was also called.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.

Meanwhile police enquiries to find out what happened are continuing.

Anyone who may have relevant information is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/, quoting Operation Whistler.

Alternatively they can email details to 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org) or call 101.