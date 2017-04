Emergency services are currently at an incident at Beachy Head this morning.

Police were initially called to the beauty spot shortly before 7am to reports of a missing person.

Officers and coastguard carried out a search of the cliffs and a body was discovered at the bottom.

The body was airlifted to the cliff top by the coastguard helicopter.

A spokesperson at Sussex Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner’s officer is dealing with it.