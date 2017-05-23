BREAKING: Former Eastbourne councillor passes away

Former Conservative councillor and Eastbourne mayor David Stevens has passed away after a short illness at the age of 88.

Mr Stevens died on Saturday evening. He leaves his wife Jane and son Guy.

Born and brought up in Eastbourne, Mr Stevens was a retired headmaster of Chelmsford Hall, a former mayor of Eastbourne, a Conservative councillor for Meads for 24 years and also served in the Royal Sussex Regiment.

He was also a life member of Saffrons Sports Club and a vice-president of Sussex County Hockey Club.

In later years he enjoyed walking his dogs, holidaying in Scotland, gardening and classical music.

He was also a close friend of former Eastbourne MP Ian Gow who was murdered by the IRA and two years ago, he and his wife Jane hosted a tea party in their garden for Mr Gow’s widow Dame Jane as a bus was named in his honour.