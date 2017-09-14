BREAKING: Former Eastbourne clergyman found guilty of charges

A former parish priest has been convicted today of a number of offences against young boys.
Jonathan Graves, known as Father Jonathan, was found guilty following a trial at Hove Crown Court.#
He was found not guilty of some of the offences.
The 60-year-old former priest at St Luke’s Church at Stone Cross, who lives in Jervis Avenue, Eastbourne, had faced numerous sexual and child cruelty offences involving three alleged victims – two of them young boys and also a woman.
He was charged when he answered police bail in 2015 having first been arrested in November 2013.
More to follow from the court hearing.
