BREAKING: Former Eastbourne clergyman found guilty of charges

A former parish priest has been convicted today of a number of offences against young boys.

Jonathan Graves, known as Father Jonathan, was found guilty following a trial at Hove Crown Court.#

He was found not guilty of some of the offences.

The 60-year-old former priest at St Luke’s Church at Stone Cross, who lives in Jervis Avenue, Eastbourne, had faced numerous sexual and child cruelty offences involving three alleged victims – two of them young boys and also a woman.

He was charged when he answered police bail in 2015 having first been arrested in November 2013.

More to follow from the court hearing.