BREAKING: Firefighters called to ‘deliberate’ blaze on Eastbourne seafront

Firefighters are treating a blaze on Eastbourne seafront this evening (Tuesday) as deliberate.

Crews were called to a boat ‘well alight’ on Prince William Parade at around 5.30pm, said a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS).

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to put out the flames.

The spokesperson said, “At the moment we are treating this as a deliberate fire.”