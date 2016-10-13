BREAKING: Fire at Pevensey Bay

A serious blaze has broken out in a flat in Pevensey Bay this evening.

Firefighters are currently at the scene of the blaze in a flat above the 1066 Convenience Stores in Eastbourne Road.

The roads around the village have been closed off to traffic.

A spokesperson at East Sussex fire and Rescue Service said two appliances from Eastbourne and Hailsham were called to the fire in Saxon Court at 6.20pm.

All residents were evacuated.

The fire is thought to have caused severe damage.

Photos by Dan Jessup.