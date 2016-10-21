BREAKING: Fatal accident on busy Hailsham road

Police are urgently appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in Hailsham this morning (Friday, October 21).

The incident, involving a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian, happened on the A22, close to the junction with Hempstead Lane, at around 11am.

Paramedics commenced CPR on the male pedestrian, however he was sadly pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The entire carriageway is currently closed as emergency services remain at the scene.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

PC Andy Huggett, of East Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said, “This is a very busy section of road and it is highly likely there would have been witnesses to the collision.

“To help us understand how this tragic incident occurred, we are urgently appealing for anyone who saw what happened to contact collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Waterhouse.”