BREAKING: Emergency services helicopter lands after serious accident at Hampden Park

An emergency services helicopter has landed at Hampden Park this morning after a serious accident (Wednesday, November 2).

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “At 8.22am police were called to Decoy Drive, where a car and a pedal cyclist were reported to have been in collision.

“The cyclist, a man, was believed to have sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

“The Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance attended and police directed traffic at the scene until the road was fully re-opened at 10am.

“Anyone who saw what happened is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 216 of 02/11.”

Photo by Caron Osborne.