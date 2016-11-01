BREAKING: Eastbourne to London trains cancelled

Trains from Eastbourne to London via Haywards Heath have been cancelled due to disruptions at Wivelsfield today (Tuesday, November 1).

The Southern Rail website says that the cancellations are due to a fault with the electric third rail.

It said, “Damage to the rail which provides power to our train services has resulted in a speed restriction in the Wivelsfield area tonight.”

According to Southern, the service to London Bridge has been cancelled in order to ease congestion through the affected area.

It said that urgent track repairs are currently underway.