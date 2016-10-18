BREAKING: Eastbourne school closed after arson attack

An Eastbourne school has been forced to close today (Tuesday October 18) after an arson attack.

Bede’s Prep School, on Duke’s Drive, was hit by an arson attack in the dining room and kitchens and vandalism on its mini bus fleet last night.

Police attended and are investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV footage.

The school has announced it will be closed today to repair damage but will open tomorrow as usual.

Headmaster Giles Entwisle said, “This is obviously very upsetting for the pupils and staff of the school, however our support team is working throughout the day to repair the damage ahead of the school reopening tomorrow morning.”

Anyone with any further information regarding this incident should contact Sussex Police on 101 quoting reference number 0096 18/10/16.