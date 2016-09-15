BREAKING: Eastbourne cleaner jailed for sex offences

An Eastbourne man has been jailed for a number of sexual offences involving children.

Daniel Graham Turner, 29, a cleaner, of Cavendish Place, was jailed for four and a half years after pleading guilty to a number of sexual offences involving children between 2004 and 2014.

Turner appeared for sentencing at Hove Crown Court on Tuesday (September 13).

He pleaded guilty to causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity at Polegate; to eight counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo photograph of a child at Polegate and to distributing an indecent photograph/pseudo photograph of a child at Polegate.

He was found not guilty of the rape of a girl under 13 at Hailsham.

Sussex Police said an earlier trial had resulted in a hung jury.

In addition to the jail term, Turner was also placed on the sex offenders’ register and is subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Gary Baker said, “Turner’s offending started when he was still a teenager, but that is no excuse for his crimes and I am pleased that he has finally been punished.

“I would like to thank his victims who bravely came forward to assist us with this investigation.

“There are those who believe the collecting and distributing of indecent photographs of children is a so-called ‘victimless’ crime, but the victims are in the very photos they deal in.

“We take these offences very seriously, along with other sexual crimes, no matter how long ago they may have happened.

“If you are a victim, please come forward and let us know. Your report will be dealt with sensitively and confidentially by specially trained officers who will work with you to achieve justice and can also arrange access to a range of counselling and other supportive services.

“You can report online, by email to 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 at any time.”