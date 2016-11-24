BREAKING: Eastbourne By-election results

The results have been announced in the Eastbourne council by-election.

Candidate Paul Metcalfe has retained the seat in Sovereign ward for the Conservatives.

the scene at the riverside polling station off sugar way as a quiet start to local election voting took place PPP-150505-115705001

The results were announced at the Town Hall tonight (Thursday) where the count took place after polling stations closed.

Mr Metcalfe took 1,275 votes

In second place was Liberal Democrat candidate Roger Howarth with 528 the Labour Party’s candidate Louis Thorburn in third place with 152..

The turnout for voting was 21 per cent of the population.