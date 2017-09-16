BREAKING COUNTY NEWS: Armed stand-off between man and police

Residents in a street in a Sussex town have been evacuated amid a stand-off between police and a man.

The incident started this evening (Saturday, September 16) in Rustington.

Armed police have been sent to the scene. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

According to a witness armed police have been drafted to the Artex Avenue, as well as a negotiator to liaise between the man and police.

The witness added that the man is believed to be armed with a machete.

