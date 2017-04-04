BREAKING: Body found on Seaford beach

Emergency services were called to Seaford this morning (Tuesday) after a man’s body was found on the beach.

Police and paramedics were called to Edinburgh Road at 8.42am, where a man, believed to be in his late 40s, was declared dead at the scene.

Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner for East Sussex has been informed.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.