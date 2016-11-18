Brand new minibus for special school

Staff and pupils at South Downs Community Special School have been presented with a new Lord’s Taverners wheelchair accessible minibus.

The new minibus will increase the opportunities provided to pupils who are wheelchair users, and enable those pupils to engage with the wider world, increase their confidence and social skills, and take part in opportunities and experiences that would otherwise be inaccessible to them.

Since 1976, the Lord’s Taverners has placed over 1,100 accessible minibuses across schools in the UK.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the first minibus giveaway, and to celebrate this, the charity will be giving away a record 40 minibuses by the end of 2016.

The iconic Lord’s Taverners minibuses provide disadvantaged and disabled young people with the chance to engage with their local community by getting more access to the facilities on offer and build important life skills in the process.