Boy’s solo sail from Eastbourne to Hastings for hospice

A seven-year-old boy sailed solo from Eastbourne Pier to Hastings Pier to raise money for a St Leonards charity.

Max Tullett, who lives in Hastings and attends Ark Blacklands Academy, set off on his adventure on Saturday (October 15) in aid of St Michael’s Hospice.

So far he had raised more than £1,000 for the charity.

His mother, Miroslava Dopiráková, said: “Max decided that he wanted to support St Michael’s Hospice, my place of work, and raise some money doing what he loves - sailing. Max has been on boats all his life with his father and grandfather. His very first sail was when he was only two months old. When Max turned four we joined Pevensey Bay Sailing Club as a family, which has become our second home.

“Max sailed 14 miles single-handedly between Eastbourne and Hastings in two hours and 10 minutes.

“He started off by Easbourne Pier with 13/14 knots of breeze. Max was doing approximately 6mph on his Tera dinghy and the weather was friendly enough.

“However, the wind picked up half-way through which made landing by Hastings Pier not possible due to rough sea and big waves.

“Despite this Max wasn’t giving up. He sailed his socks off surfing waves and eating Haribo sweets, making his little adventure this one bit sweeter and he loved it. In fact Max loved it so much that he is already talking about his next future challenge to raise money for charity.

“We are extremely proud and so far we have raised more than £1,000. It was truly a day to remember.”

Anyone wishing to sponsor Max can go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Miroslava-Dopirakova.

